June 23, 2019 5:14 pm

Counterfeit money used in Martensville, Sask.

By Online Producer  Global News

Martensville RCMP are requesting the public's assistance in identifying this male suspect who used counterfeit money on May 26.

Provided / Martensville RCMP
Counterfeit currency was passed at a Martensville, Sask., business on May 26, according to the Martensville RCMP.

The suspect customer is a male, and the RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance identifying him.

Anyone with information that may lead to his arrest is urged to call the Warman RCMP detachment at (306) 975-1670, or those wishing to remain anonymous can call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

There were no further details provided.

Martensville is about 20 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

