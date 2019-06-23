Counterfeit money used in Martensville, Sask.

Counterfeit currency was passed at a Martensville, Sask., business on May 26, according to the Martensville RCMP.

The suspect customer is a male, and the RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance identifying him.

READ MORE: Regina police warn of counterfeit $50, $100 bills

Anyone with information that may lead to his arrest is urged to call the Warman RCMP detachment at (306) 975-1670, or those wishing to remain anonymous can call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

There were no further details provided.

Martensville is about 20 kilometres north of Saskatoon.