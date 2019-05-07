RCMP warns of counterfeit money circulating in New Brunswick

Several incidents of fake $100 US bills have been circulating in Shediac, N.B., according to police.

The incidents have occurred between Friday and Monday, with the Southeast District RCMP advising business owners and employees to examine and verify any currency that is given to them.

So far the RCMP has confirmed that some purchases were made with the counterfeit money, while in others the money was exchanged for Canadian currency.

The RCMP website recommends business owners to be especially careful during busy periods as this is when counterfeit notes are more likely to be passed.

People are also advised to record the details about what the person who gave the suspect note, such as what he or she looks like.

Merchants and their employees are asked to report any suspicious bills to their local RCMP detachment.