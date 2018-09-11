Halifax police warning public of counterfeit U.S. currency in the HRM

Halifax police say there appears to be counterfeit American money floating around the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The financial crime unit of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division is advising local businesses and residents of counterfeit American bills in the area.

In a news release Tuesday afternoon, Halifax Regional Police said there have been “multiple reports” of counterfeit $100 American bills being used at local businesses since late August.

Police say the majority of the bills have been received in Dartmouth.

“Passing counterfeit money is a crime and may not be reimbursed if you unknowingly accept a counterfeit bill,” police said. “Don’t become a victim – always check the security features in bank notes before accepting them.”

Canada’s polymer banknotes have advanced security features, including raised ink on the front, a large window containing metallic symbols and images, a maple leaf border around the large window and a frosted maple leaf window.

American currency has security features which include background colours and large, borderless portrait images, unique paper made of cotton and linen with randomly distributed red and blue fibres, off-centre portraits without a frame, watermark, colour shifting ink on some notes and serial numbers that correspond with a specific year.

If you think you’ve received a counterfeit bill or if someone attempts to use a bill that appears to be counterfeit, police are asking for you to contact them.