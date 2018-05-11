Crime
May 11, 2018 3:16 pm

Innisfil man facing several charges after police find weapons, drugs and money

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

An Innisfil man is facing several charges after police found drugs, weapons and counterfeit money in his rental van.

On May 8, Barrie police observed a suspicious rental van in the Mary Street and Dunlop Street West area in the city. The vehicle was stopped, and police found the man was driving with a suspended license.

Police say they spotted drug paraphernalia in the van, and a collection of knives on the floor and in the passenger’s side door. The 35-year-old Innisfil man was arrested, and police proceeded to seize several items from the vehicle.

According to police, they seized what they believe to be counterfeit Canadian and American currency, money believed to be proceeds from drug trafficking, cocaine, a five-inch blade flick knife and a butcher knife.

The man is facing several charges, including possession of a prohibited weapon, drug possession, drug trafficking, and two counts of breach of firearms prohibition.

Police say the man was held at the Barrie Police Service overnight, before appearing at a bail hearing on May 9.

