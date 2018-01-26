Counterfeit money circulating in the central Okanagan; possible suspect photo released

Some of the bills are poor renditions of the real thing but some central Okanagan retailers are being tricked by the counterfeit money.

RCMP say there have been a wave of reports of fake Canadian $100 and $50 bills being circulated in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country.

The bogus bills have been used at a variety of businesses including gas stations, pharmacies and coffee shops.

“In most cases the customer has been provided with change after making a small purchase using a counterfeit bill,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“In other cases, the customer purchases a more expensive item at one store with the phony money then immediately returns that item for real cash at another store location of the same franchise.”

One of the fake $100 bank notes seized in West Kelowna was cut more narrow at one end than the other.

It was also taped together using what appears to be a hologram from a $10 bill.

Police have released a security camera image of a possible suspect in at least one of the counterfeit money incidents.