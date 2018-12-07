Beware of counterfeit U.S. money: Princeton RCMP

If you’re a business owner, beware of two couples passing off counterfeit American money, Princeton RCMP warned on Friday.

According to police, the two couples – one young, the other older — purchased or tried to purchase items from nine stores in Princeton with counterfeit $20 and $50 bills. The four were reportedly in Princeton on Wednesday, December 5th, and may be headed to the Lower Mainland.

READ MORE: Counterfeit cash discovered in Dunnville

Police say the suspects buy small items with the American bills and receive Canadian change, or they buy big-ticket items with American bills, then return the items for Canadian money. The American counterfeit bills have serial numbers ending in 0875B, 0149E, 0150E and 0148E.

The young female suspect is described as being 20 to 30 years old, five feet to 5-foot-5 with long dark hair. She was also wearing a black and white scarf, a black top, a green camouflage jacket, a black and white toque with a snowflake pattern, black winter boots and white leggings.

READ MORE: Halifax police warning public of counterfeit U.S. currency in the HRM

The older male suspect is described as being 50 to 60 years old, 5-foot-10 with grey and white hair. He was seen wearing a black Under Armour baseball cap, a blue-jean jacket with a fuzzy collar, black Carhart pants, a black hoodie or sweatshirt with a Toronto Raptors logo and black boots or shoes.

The suspects are said to be driving a Ford Windstar or Freestar mini van that is aqua or green-blue in colour.

Anyone with information regarding these four people is asked to contact the Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.