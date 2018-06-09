Crime
June 9, 2018 10:31 am

London police warn of counterfeit bills circulating in the city

By 980 CFPL

Since April, police have reported 48 counterfeit banks circulating in London.

Global News File
A A

London police are warning the public after noticing an ongoing circulation of counterfeit bills.

Police described the bills as fake $100 banknotes from the “Scenes from Canada” currency series.

Police said the most recently seized bills mimicked those in circulation from 1969 to 1979. The real version of these bills are currently out of circulation and police advise retailers to be highly suspicious of customers using $100 paper bills from those years.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Fake $100 bills circulating in Hamilton, police say

According to police, 46 counterfeit banknotes have been passed in London since April.

In these cases, police said suspects will purchase a small item with the fake money in order to receive genuine currency as their change.

Police are advising the public use the Bank of Canada’s website for further information on how to spot counterfeit money.

Anyone who witnesses someone attempting to use a counterfeit banknote is urged to contact police immediately.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

$100 bills
Counterfeit money in London
Crime
Fake Money
London
London Police Service
Ontario
Scenes of Canada currency series.

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News