London police warn of counterfeit bills circulating in the city

London police are warning the public after noticing an ongoing circulation of counterfeit bills.

Police described the bills as fake $100 banknotes from the “Scenes from Canada” currency series.

Police said the most recently seized bills mimicked those in circulation from 1969 to 1979. The real version of these bills are currently out of circulation and police advise retailers to be highly suspicious of customers using $100 paper bills from those years.

According to police, 46 counterfeit banknotes have been passed in London since April.

In these cases, police said suspects will purchase a small item with the fake money in order to receive genuine currency as their change.

Police are advising the public use the Bank of Canada’s website for further information on how to spot counterfeit money.

Anyone who witnesses someone attempting to use a counterfeit banknote is urged to contact police immediately.