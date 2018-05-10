Penticton man charged, stolen RV and counterfeit cash recovered in West Kelowna
RCMP said a 38-year-old Penticton man faces several charges after being found in a motorhome that was stolen from Penticton.
Police said they discovered the vehicle on Wednesday night after an off-duty officer from the south Okanagan spotted it being driven into the West Kelowna area.
The motor home was reported stolen in late April.
It was found at a home on Dobbin Road in West Kelowna.
Police said they also seized hundreds of dollars worth of counterfeit American $20 bills during the arrest.
Kory Horwood has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of counterfeit money. He is also accused of breaching a previous court undertaking.
