Health officials in Prince Edward Island report one new case of COVID-19

CHARLOTTETOWN – Health officials in Prince Edward Island are reporting one new case of COVID-19.
They said Thursday that the case involves a man in his 20s who had travelled outside Atlantic Canada.
Officials say passengers on Air Canada Flight 8302 from Montreal to Charlottetown on Feb. 1 are advised to monitor for symptoms.
The province says it has three active reported cases.
Trending Stories
N.S. top doctor encourages residents to use asymptomatic testing
Prince Edward Island has reported a total of 113 infections and zero deaths linked to the virus.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2021.
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Comments