Health

Health officials in Prince Edward Island report one new case of COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 4, 2021 5:37 pm
Atlantic bubble travel
P.E.I. officials say the case involves a man in his 20s who had travelled outside Atlantic Canada. Global News

CHARLOTTETOWN – Health officials in Prince Edward Island are reporting one new case of COVID-19.

They said Thursday that the case involves a man in his 20s who had travelled outside Atlantic Canada.

Read more: Nova Scotia’s active COVID-19 case count at 10 Thursday as residents urged to get tested

Officials say passengers on Air Canada Flight 8302 from Montreal to Charlottetown on Feb. 1 are advised to monitor for symptoms.

The province says it has three active reported cases.

Prince Edward Island has reported a total of 113 infections and zero deaths linked to the virus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
