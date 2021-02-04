Nova Scotia’s active COVID-19 case count at 10 Thursday as residents urged to get tested

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting a single new case of COVID-19 on Thursday as the province reported two additional recoveries.

That now means the province sits at 10 active cases of the coronavirus.

Health officials say the new case reported Thursday is located in the central zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

“Nova Scotians can be proud of the work they’re doing to keep our case numbers low,” Premier Stephen McNeil said in a press release.

“It shows people are taking the health of their fellow citizens seriously. I encourage everyone to continue following public health guidelines to keep the virus contained.”

There have now been 1,584 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, of which 1,509 people are considered to be recovered.

There have been 65 COVID-19-related deaths.

At this time there are two people in hospital as a result of the virus. One of the individuals in the intensive care unit.

“As we are seeing low case numbers, we are also noticing fewer people taking advantage of our asymptomatic testing, but we need people to continue getting tested,” Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, said in a press release.

“I want to encourage everyone, especially people with a high number of contacts, to make asymptomatic testing part of their regular routine.

“Testing is one way to stop COVID-19 before it has a chance to spread.” Tweet This

Asymptomatic testing can be booked online by choosing the asymptomatic testing option on the provincial website.

There are also rapid testing pop-up clinics scheduled to continue into next week.

That includes at the Spryfield Lions Rink and Recreation Centre on Thursday and in Amherst on Friday and Saturday.

The pop-up clinic will continue at Cole Harbour Place in Dartmouth on Sunday and Monday.

Nova Scotia Health completed 854 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, the province confirmed.

That moves the province’s COVID-19 test total to 289,252 since the province began testing.

