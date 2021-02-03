Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reports 1 new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday

By Karla Renic Global News
Click to play video 'N.S. paramedics face roadblocks in getting COVID-19 vaccine' N.S. paramedics face roadblocks in getting COVID-19 vaccine
The union representing paramedics in Nova Scotia says lack of clinics in province combined with the limited hours they’re open is making it hard for workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Graeme Benjamin reports – Jan 21, 2021

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and said the case is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

There are 11 active cases in the province.

In the second wave of the pandemic, Nova Scotia has completed 165,214 tests for the virus. There have been 493 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

Two people are in the hospital with COVID-19, including one in ICU. The province also reported 483 resolved cases since Oct. 1, 2020.

Read more: A tale of two provinces: New Brunswick and Nova Scotia’s pandemic fortunes have diverged in 2021

Nova Scotia health officials are expected to provide a provincial update on the coronavirus on Wednesday.

Premier Stephen McNeil and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang will meet at 3 p.m. for the briefing.

Story continues below advertisement

The update will be livestreamed on the Global News website.

Read more: Nova Scotia issues exposure warning for WestJet flight from Toronto to Halifax

On Wednesday morning, Nova Scotia Health issued a warning for a potential COVID-19 exposure on a WestJet flight between Toronto and Halifax last month.

The potential exposure occurred on WestJet flight 3346 travelling from Toronto at 9 a.m. ET on Jan. 30. It arrived in Halifax at 12:31 p.m. AT.

Click to play video 'NS Dentists Eager to Provide COVID-19 Vaccinations' NS Dentists Eager to Provide COVID-19 Vaccinations
NS Dentists Eager to Provide COVID-19 Vaccinations

 

 

