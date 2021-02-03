Nova Scotia reports 1 new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and said the case is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

There are 11 active cases in the province.

In the second wave of the pandemic, Nova Scotia has completed 165,214 tests for the virus. There have been 493 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

Two people are in the hospital with COVID-19, including one in ICU. The province also reported 483 resolved cases since Oct. 1, 2020.

Nova Scotia health officials are expected to provide a provincial update on the coronavirus on Wednesday.

Premier Stephen McNeil and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang will meet at 3 p.m. for the briefing.

The update will be livestreamed on the Global News website.

On Wednesday morning, Nova Scotia Health issued a warning for a potential COVID-19 exposure on a WestJet flight between Toronto and Halifax last month.

The potential exposure occurred on WestJet flight 3346 travelling from Toronto at 9 a.m. ET on Jan. 30. It arrived in Halifax at 12:31 p.m. AT.

