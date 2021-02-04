Senior Barrie police officer charged with misconduct

Send this page to someone via email

A senior Barrie Police Service inspector was charged with misconduct under the Police Services Act following an allegation of an on-duty internal incident, investigators said Thursday.

Last year, Barrie police chief Kimberley Greenwood received a complaint regarding a 26-year Barrie police officer.

In response, the OPP’s professional standards bureau conducted an investigation.

“When an allegation against an officer is received, it is taken very seriously,” Greenwood said in a statement.

“When necessary, to ensure transparency and accountability within the community, a request is made for another police service to conduct investigations of this nature. The Barrie Police Service holds its members accountable while on duty and off duty and recognizes that public trust and confidence is a cornerstone of policing.”

The 26-year Barrie police officer, Kevin McLean, has been reassigned to alternative duties pending the outcome of the Police Services Act proceeding.

Global News reached out to the Barrie Police Service for more information about the nature of the misconduct charge but was told the service can’t comment further since it’s an ongoing proceeding.

McLean’s next hearing will take place virtually on March 4.

