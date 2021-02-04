Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Senior Barrie police officer charged with misconduct

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 4, 2021 5:41 pm
Last year, Barrie police chief Kimberley Greenwood received a complaint regarding a 26-year Barrie police officer.
Last year, Barrie police chief Kimberley Greenwood received a complaint regarding a 26-year Barrie police officer. Barrie Police

A senior Barrie Police Service inspector was charged with misconduct under the Police Services Act following an allegation of an on-duty internal incident, investigators said Thursday.

Last year, Barrie police chief Kimberley Greenwood received a complaint regarding a 26-year Barrie police officer.

Read more: Barrie police investigate attempted murder after shots fired at townhouse

In response, the OPP’s professional standards bureau conducted an investigation.

“When an allegation against an officer is received, it is taken very seriously,” Greenwood said in a statement.

“When necessary, to ensure transparency and accountability within the community, a request is made for another police service to conduct investigations of this nature. The Barrie Police Service holds its members accountable while on duty and off duty and recognizes that public trust and confidence is a cornerstone of policing.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Three charged in connection with attempted murder case in Penetanguishene, Ont.

The 26-year Barrie police officer, Kevin McLean, has been reassigned to alternative duties pending the outcome of the Police Services Act proceeding.

Global News reached out to the Barrie Police Service for more information about the nature of the misconduct charge but was told the service can’t comment further since it’s an ongoing proceeding.

McLean’s next hearing will take place virtually on March 4.

Click to play video 'Barrie police release video of 2 arson suspects' Barrie police release video of 2 arson suspects
Barrie police release video of 2 arson suspects – Sep 2, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barrie PoliceBarrie newsBarrie Police ServiceBarrie Police chargeBarrie Police inspectorBarrie Police inspector misconductBarrie Police misconduct
Flyers
More weekly flyers