Crime

Ottawa man charged in 2 alleged human trafficking cases

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted February 4, 2021 1:06 pm
The Ottawa Police Service has charged a 25-year-old man with a slew of human trafficking offences.
A 25-year-old Ottawa man is facing a slew of charges related to two alleged cases of human trafficking in the past five years.

The Ottawa Police Service’s human trafficking unit said Thursday it opened an investigation in October 2020 after a survivor came forward to police to report incidents that took place between 2019 and 2020.

An investigation corroborated these allegations, police said, leading to charges against Danny Naaman of Ottawa.

Read more: Minister's office knew of concerns about Vance in 2018, sources say

Further probing led police to identify a second survivor connected to the suspect, with alleged incidents occurring between 2015 and 2017.

As a result, police laid additional human trafficking charges against the suspect on Jan. 25.

He faces charges including trafficking in persons, material benefit from sexual services, assault with a weapon and harassment by threatening conduct in connection with both cases.

The suspect is due in court on Feb. 12.

Police are concerned there are additional victims who have yet to be identified, given the “predatory and historic nature” of the incidents.

Trending Stories

“We recognize that it can be difficult for survivors to come forward. We urge victims to consider that our human trafficking team has significant resources to support and enable anyone to break their silence. We understand the reluctance of survivors wanting to come forward with information however you’re not alone. We will do whatever we can to support you” said Sgt. Damien Laflamme in a statement.

The human trafficking unit believes the accused travelled to Kingston, Brockville, Cornwall, Belleville and the Greater Toronto Area between 2015 and 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5005 or 1-800-292-1168. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Ottawa PoliceHuman TraffickingOttawa Police ServiceOntario Human TraffickingOttawa Human Traffickinghuman trafficking abusesOttawa human trafficker
