Minister’s office knew of concerns about Vance in 2018: sources

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan’s office knew in 2018 of concerns about then-chief of defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance.

Two sources who worked in the minister’s office at the time told Global News that the Canadian Forces Ombudsman shared concerns about alleged inappropriate behaviour by Vance, and that Sajjan’s office referred those concerns to the Privy Council Office.

Sources said the information shared by the ombudsman left Sajjan “concerned.”

But it’s not clear what — if anything — happened after that.

Chief of Defence Staff Adm. Art McDonald said on Wednesday in an internal message to military staff that there will be an investigation into the allegations reported by Global News on Tuesday night.

Vance is facing allegations of inappropriate behaviour with two female subordinates.

One regards an alleged relationship with a woman he significantly outranked while he was chief of defence staff. The other is in relation to a 2012 email in which Vance appeared to suggest to a much younger female corporal that the two go to a clothing-optional vacation destination.

Vance denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

He says the relationship with the female subordinate while he was chief of defence staff was never sexual, describing himself as a “supporter” and “friend” as she considered joining a class action lawsuit for military victims of sexual misconduct.

He says he has no recollection of the 2012 email. He says if he ever did send it, it was intended as a joke and not as a solicitation.

He says he is willing to “apologize.”

Global News reached out to the female subordinate alleged to have had an intimate relationship with Vance while he was chief of defence staff. She said the allegations are true but asked to remain anonymous.

A source with direct knowledge said that the 2012 comment was shared with the Canadian Forces Ombudsman but said that no official complaint was ever filed. The office would not confirm whether any investigation was opened.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in question period on Wednesday that the government has “no tolerance for any form of sexual misconduct.”

“When such allegations are brought to the minister of national defence’s attention, he has always taken them seriously,” Trudeau said.

“He has also always ensured that they are reported to appropriate authorities to begin relevant investigations that might be warranted regardless of rank or position. This is something this government has always taken seriously, and we always will.”

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office added officials “are aware that the CAF/DND will be reviewing this matter.”

The allegations come a little over two weeks after Vance formally handed over command after announcing his decision to resign last summer, which Global News confirmed came after the Prime Minister’s Office did not recommend him as a candidate for the top post of Military Advisor to NATO.

Vance’s tenure as chief of defence staff was marked by a cultural and legal reckoning over rampant sexual misconduct in the military’s ranks.

He became chief of defence staff in July 2015, just three months after former Supreme Court of Canada justice Marie Deschamps issued a damning report outlining the extent of the “hostile” and “sexualized” culture in the military, with a particular focus on the chain of command not taking misconduct seriously.

