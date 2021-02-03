Gen. Jonathan Vance will be investigated over allegations of inappropriate behaviour

Chief of Defence Staff Adm. Art McDonald says the military will investigate allegations of inappropriate behaviour by former chief of defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance.

Global News has also learned McDonald has said anyone who comes forward with allegations or experiences will not face repercussions for speaking either to the media or anyone else.

It comes after exclusive reporting by Global News into allegations that Vance engaged in inappropriate behaviour with two female subordinates, including an alleged intimate relationship with a subordinate while he was in the top post.

Another allegation relates to an email that appears to have been sent from Vance’s military account in 2012 to a second female subordinate seeking career advice. The email suggested the two consider taking a trip to a clothing optional vacation destination.

Vance denies all allegations of any inappropriate behaviour.

“Of course, yesterday’s allegations will be investigated,” said McDonald in an internal message to military staff Wednesday. “As this situation unfolds and we learn more, I promise to be open and transparent in communicating with you all as we weather this storm together.”

The 781-word statement by McDonald repeatedly expressed concerns about how such allegations impact members of the military and how the allegations emphasize the work that remains to be done on changing the culture and work environment of the military.

“To us, the strong and accomplished CAF/DND team, the allegations in recent media reports regarding my predecessor are quite troubling – indeed, distressing and hurtful for all of us to contemplate,” McDonald said.

“Like you, I worry, first and foremost, for the well-being of those who have come forward so courageously – committing to ensure that they are supported and protected.”

He said he fears that “situations like these erode the trust you have in leadership” and added that he encouraged all members of the military to feel confident that they can come forward if they have been “wronged by misconduct” and know they will be supported by the military chain of command.

He said the emergence of such allegations “tells us that we need to work much harder at reshaping the culture of our workforce, our workplace and our workspaces to ensure that we are taking care of one another.”

“This culture change, about which you’ll continue hearing a steady drumbeat, will take a concentrated effort by each and every one of us.”

Vance told Global News the relationship with the subordinate while he was chief of defence staff was not sexual, describing himself as a “supporter” for her as she navigated the process of joining the class-action lawsuit for victims of sexual misconduct in the military.

He suggested any evidence of sexually explicit exchanges could be fabricated.

He said he has no recollection of sending the 2012 email. He said that if he did send it, the email was meant as a joke and not as a solicitation, and that he would be willing to “apologize.”

