Bee pollen to smoothie cubes: Easy ways to add nutrition to your diet

Eating healthy does not necessarily mean you need to overhaul your entire diet.

Wellness expert Kyle Buchanan recently joined The Morning Show to explain how small changes, like adding nutritious substitutes to your diet, can go a long way.

Buchanan recommends using bee pollen for your breakfast or lunch to support liver health, allergies and immunity.

“It’s little balls of pollen made by young bees when they land on a flower. And it’s this mixture of pollen and nectar honey,” he said.

He said it is a powerhouse of protein, B-vitamins and mineral content. “It’s high in antioxidants and has been associated with a reduction in inflammation,” he added.

Another healthy addition to your meals is miso, which is a paste made from fermented soybeans.

“It’s a source of good bacteria that helps support our gut microbiome, digestion and can help relieve bloat,” he said.

You can put a few spoons in your soups, stouts, salad dressings, meat or veggie marinade.

For those who are not a fan of cooking but want to eat healthier, he suggests opting for smoothie or soup cubes made by a Quebec-based company called Evive.

“You don’t need a blender. … All you have to do is put four cubes in your choice of milk and shake it to get your instant smoothie,” he said.

While peanut butter is a household favourite, the wellness expert recommends swapping it for pumpkin seed butter. Even though it is stickier than peanut butter, it also has more protein.

It is a great source of magnesium and zinc.

Finally, another way to increase your antioxidant intake is to include herbed sea salt in your meals.

“It’s a combination of sea salt plus things like celery, chives, garlic, basil, rosemary and thyme,” he added.

He said it is a sneaky way to get more nutrition in meals while not losing the great taste.

“It’s the little things that really add up over time and can make a big difference.”

To learn more about nutritious ingredients for a healthy diet according to Kyle Buchanan, watch the full video above.