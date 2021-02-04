Gananoque police investigate wild canid paws left outside home

Send this page to someone via email

Gananoque police are investigating a “disturbing incident” involving the remains of a wild animal.

According to police, on Jan. 29, officers received a call about canid paws left outside a South Ward home.

After receiving the opinion of an expert, police say the animal remains did not belong to a domestic pet, but did not specify what kind of wild animal they belonged to.

“Police conducted extensive neighbourhood inquiries and are still seeking any information which would lead to identification of suspect(s),” Gananoque police said in a tweet earlier this week.

On Thursday, police said they had no new updates to provide on the investigation.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 613-382-4509 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.