Crime

Gananoque police investigate wild canid paws left outside home

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 4, 2021 11:09 am
Gananoque police are looking for more information after remains of a wild animal were left outside a local home last week.
Gananoque police are investigating a “disturbing incident” involving the remains of a wild animal.

According to police, on Jan. 29, officers received a call about canid paws left outside a South Ward home.

After receiving the opinion of an expert, police say the animal remains did not belong to a domestic pet, but did not specify what kind of wild animal they belonged to.

“Police conducted extensive neighbourhood inquiries and are still seeking any information which would lead to identification of suspect(s),” Gananoque police said in a tweet earlier this week.

On Thursday, police said they had no new updates to provide on the investigation.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 613-382-4509 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

