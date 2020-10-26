Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Niagara area dog tests positive for COVID 19 but most pets are still safe

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Study investigates how COVID-19 infections impact pets' Study investigates how COVID-19 infections impact pets
Researchers at University of Guelph are trying to figure out why some pets get infected with COVID-19. As Erica Vella reports, it came on the same day a dog in the U.S. tested positive for the virus.

A dog in Ontario’s Niagara Region has tested positive for COVID-19, although researchers say most pet owners shouldn’t be worried.

Positive tests for novel coronavirus in dogs are rare because they are typically asymptomatic and they get over the ailment relatively quickly.

Scott Weese, the chief of infection control at the University of Guelph’s Ontario Veterinary College, is part of the study that found the positive case in the Niagara area.

Trending Stories

Read more: Guelph, Ont., researchers study coronavirus infection in pets

He says that of approximately 40 pets tested only the dog has tested positive.

A cat in the study had some lingering antibodies from COVID-19, suggesting it had once been sick.

Story continues below advertisement

Weese notes that other animals, like non-human primates and minks are much more susceptible to the virus.

 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Canada CoronavirusNiagaraUniversity of Guelphcoronavirus petsNiagara newsOntario Veterinary Collegecovid-19 in petsdog with coronavirusdog with covid-19niagara dog with covid-19scott weese
Flyers
More weekly flyers