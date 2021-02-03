Menu

Crime

RCMP investigating after 2 youth stabbed near Burnaby high school

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 3, 2021 5:45 pm
Click to play video 'Two young people hospitalized after Burnaby stabbing attack' Two young people hospitalized after Burnaby stabbing attack
Burnaby RCMP are investigating a stabbing that sent two young people to hospital.

Burnaby RCMP are investigating after two youth were hospitalized for stabbings near a local high school.

Police were called to Howard Avenue and Hastings Street, a few blocks from Burnaby North Secondary School around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Police investigating after overnight Burnaby stabbing sends victim to hospital

They arrived to find one victim with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the other suffered what police described as “defensive wounds.”

Burnaby RCMP need public's help identifying suspects
Burnaby RCMP need public's help identifying suspects – Sep 29, 2020

Video from the scene showed a paramedic treating wounds on one of the victim’s backs.

Police said no suspect was in custody, and could not immediately confirm whether the victims were students at the high school.

