RCMP investigating after 2 youth stabbed near Burnaby high school

Burnaby RCMP are investigating after two youth were hospitalized for stabbings near a local high school.
Police were called to Howard Avenue and Hastings Street, a few blocks from Burnaby North Secondary School around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.
They arrived to find one victim with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the other suffered what police described as “defensive wounds.”
Video from the scene showed a paramedic treating wounds on one of the victim’s backs.
Police said no suspect was in custody, and could not immediately confirm whether the victims were students at the high school.
