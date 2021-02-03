RCMP investigating after 2 youth stabbed near Burnaby high school

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Burnaby RCMP are investigating after two youth were hospitalized for stabbings near a local high school.

Police were called to Howard Avenue and Hastings Street, a few blocks from Burnaby North Secondary School around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Read more: Police investigating after overnight Burnaby stabbing sends victim to hospital

They arrived to find one victim with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the other suffered what police described as “defensive wounds.”

1:27 Burnaby RCMP need public’s help identifying suspects Burnaby RCMP need public’s help identifying suspects – Sep 29, 2020

Video from the scene showed a paramedic treating wounds on one of the victim’s backs.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said no suspect was in custody, and could not immediately confirm whether the victims were students at the high school.