National Lacrosse League scraps 2020-21 season, pivots to new season this fall

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) says it is now focusing on the 2021-22 season after cancelling plans for an abbreviated spring season.

League commissioner Nick Sakiewicz said Wednesday that uncertainties from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led to the decision.

“While many of the factors we can control were moving along well, those outside of our control, especially pertaining to obtaining government approval as far in advance as we would have needed, are no longer feasible,” Sakiewicz said in a statement.

“All the efforts and innovations we were planning will now go towards a full season starting this fall and into next year.”

Sakiewicz said the NLL had looked at playing a bubble season in Canada, but tighter travel and quarantine restrictions no longer made a spring season feasible.

The move is supported by the league’s player association.

“We appreciate the league’s extensive efforts to provide us the opportunity to play an abbreviated 2021 season in a safe and controlled environment throughout the changing landscape during this pandemic,” said Professional Lacrosse Players’ Association president Zach Currier.

“While we are disappointed that it will not be possible to play this spring, we are even more excited and passionate about having a full 2021-22 season and are eager to get back on the floor this fall.”

The NLL has five teams in Canada — the Vancouver Warriors, Calgary Roughnecks, Saskatchewan Rush, Toronto Rock and Halifax Thunderbirds.

Eight teams are based in the U.S. and a ninth U.S. team — the Panther City Lacrosse Club in Fort Worth, Texas — is slated to join the league for the 2021-22 season.

Sakiewicz said an exact date to start the 2021-22 season has not yet been decided.

