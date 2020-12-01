Menu

Canada

Ontario Human Rights Commission to look at anti-Indigenous racism in lacrosse

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2020 12:15 pm
File photo - British Columbia's Mattea Shima (15) holds off Ontario defenders during women's lacrosse action at the North American Indigenous Games in Hagerville, Ontario, on Monday, July 17, 2017.
File photo - British Columbia's Mattea Shima (15) holds off Ontario defenders during women's lacrosse action at the North American Indigenous Games in Hagerville, Ontario, on Monday, July 17, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The Ontario Human Rights Commission says it plans to address the issue of anti-Indigenous racism in lacrosse.

The commission says it will meet with Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation, the Ontario Lacrosse Association, and the Canadian Lacrosse Association in the coming months.

It says those meetings will discuss how to address concerns of systemic racism against Indigenous lacrosse players.

The commission says it hopes the meetings can happen in the late winter or early spring in order to honour a request by Six Nations of the Grand River to hold them in person.

Read more: Iroquois Nationals get invite to World Games lacrosse tournament after being excluded

Lacrosse was played by Indigenous people for hundreds of years before Europeans arrived in North America.

The sport holds a central role in the culture of the Haudenosaunee people, who are called the Iroquois in French or the Six Nations in English.

The commission says Six Nations of the Grand River, the most heavily populated First Nation in Canada, wants the meetings to be in person so there can be full community representation, including elders.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
