Lacrosse Nova Scotia offers free skills and development program for Black youth

Lacrosse is Canada’s national summer sport but it’s still often regarded as a niche sport that is predominantly played in Ontario and British Columbia.

Lacrosse Nova Scotia is trying to grow the sport and make it more inclusive and diverse by offering its first Black Youth Lacrosse Program aimed at African Nova Scotia youth from ages seven to 17 to teach them the fundamentals of the game.

And it’s all free.

“We’ve had a fantastic first day,” said Lacrosse Nova Scotia technical director KJ MacNeil. “It’s all about introducing the kids to the game. We start off with the fundamentals and learn all the basics of lacrosse, from picking up the ball to passing, catching and shooting the ball and making sure it’s enjoyable.”

Lacrosse Nova Scotia partnered with FUNSports to offer Black youth a chance to get a free lacrosse stick and ball in their hands and take part in the sport that is growing across the province.

The program saw 35 players register for the program that will offer five weekend skill sessions held at the Gray Arena in Dartmouth and gives all participants their own stick and ball to keep.

Today we had a blast delivering our very first Black Youth Try Lacrosse, in partnership with FUNSports and supported by @CTJumpstart #SportReliefFund!! It was great fun with 35 participants 6-17!

Terry Clarke, president of Nova Scotia’s Lacrosse Officials Association and one of the camps lead instructors, says when he was playing the game, he was one of the only Black players in the sport.

“To bring it to the Black community is very important to me,” said Clarke. “Being only one of the very few Black (people) to play the sport, what I’ve gotten out of the game is incredible.”

The excitement around lacrosse is thriving in Halifax and Clarke credits part of that enthusiasm to the Halifax Thunderbirds professional lacrosse franchise moving to Halifax from Rochester, N.Y., earlier this year.

The Thunderbirds play in the National Lacrosse League and their home games in Halifax were well attended, averaging more than 6,500 fans per game in their inaugural season, which was cut short in March due to COVID-19.

“I’m ecstatic,” said Clarke, who picked up a lacrosse stick for the first time when he was 10 years old. “Just seeing the kids go from picking up the stick to being able to scoop up the ball, you can see it in their eyes, it’s exciting.”

The Black Youth Lacrosse Program runs until Dec. 13.