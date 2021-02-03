Manitoba reports 3 additional coronavirus deaths, 126 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials say another three Manitobans with COVID-19 have died and 126 new infections have been identified.

The latest cases announced on the province’s online COVID-19 portal Wednesday bring the province’s total number of cases reported since March to 29,858 after one previously announced case was removed from the list due to a data correction.

Since March, 835 Manitobans have now died from COVID-19.

The province reported 83 cases Tuesday, Manitoba’s lowest daily case count since mid-October.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday due to what health officials called a “data reset.” They said the latest deaths virus would be updated and reported Wednesday.

The deaths reported Wednesday include two women from the Winnipeg area, one in her 70s and another in her 80s, as well as a woman in her 90s linked to an outbreak at Heritage Life Personal Care Home in the Southern Health region.

Wednesday’s new infections include 32 cases in the Winnipeg Health region, eight cases in the Southern Health region, seven cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 55 cases in the Northern Health region, and 24 cases in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

Provincial data also shows there are currently 3,358 active cases and 25,665 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

The five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 6.9 per cent provincially and 3.9 per cent in Winnipeg as of Wednesday morning.

There are now 260 people in hospital as a result of novel coronavirus and 34 patients in ICU connected to the virus, according to provincial data.

Health officials said outbreaks have ended at Lions Prairie Manor Personal Care Home in Portage la Prairie, as well as at Actionmarguerite St. Joseph and Park Manor Personal Care Home, both in Winnipeg.

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,833 tests were completed Tuesday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 482,110.

