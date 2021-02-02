Manitoba Families Minister holds coronavirus update

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s Families Minister will give an update on the province’s COVID-19 measures Tuesday.

Rochelle Squires has scheduled a press conference for 2 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

On Monday health officials announced three deaths and 89 infections of the virus, the lowest list of daily new cases Manitoba has seen since mid-October.

Since March, 832 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died and 29,651 people have contracted the virus, according to provincial health data.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

