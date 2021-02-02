More than $1.2M in coronavirus fines given out in Manitoba since April, province says

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government says another 56 tickets for COVID-19 health order violations were handed out last week.

The latest fines include 42 tickets to individuals for various offences and 14 tickets for people caught not wearing a mask in indoor, public spaces.

Of the 42 individual tickets handed out between Jan. 25 and Jan. 31, 31 were for gatherings held in private residences or outdoors, the province said.

A government spokesperson was unable to confirm how many of those tickets are related to a service held at the Church of God in Steinbach on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Another 159 warnings were given over the same time period.

0:37 Coronavirus: Three new COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba, 89 new cases Coronavirus: Three new COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba, 89 new cases

“Although the province has made moderate changes to public health orders, they remain in effect and must be followed to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the province said in a Tuesday press release.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Manitobans are reminded to stick to the fundamentals of physical distancing, handwashing and wearing a mask.” Tweet This

Since Manitoba began enforcement efforts in April, 2,758 warnings and 899 tickets have been issued, adding up to more than $1.2 million in fines to businesses and individuals, the province said.

1:16 Coronavirus: Manitoba to allow retail stores to sell non-essential goods amid increase in inter-provincial travel Coronavirus: Manitoba to allow retail stores to sell non-essential goods amid increase in inter-provincial travel

Provincial fines for individuals breaking COVID-19 health orders are set at $1,296, while fines for businesses are $5,000. Those caught not wearing a mask in public indoor spaces can face a $289 fine.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says nearly 3,300 personnel across various agencies are currently able to enforce public health orders.

Read more: Manitoba Families Minister holds coronavirus update

Manitoba’s current public health orders can be found on the province’s website. Details of the latest enforcement efforts are also now available online.

As of Tuesday morning, 832 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died and 29,651 people have contracted the virus since the province reported its first case in March 2020.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.