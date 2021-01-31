RCMP investigating Steinbach-area church after video appears to show group breaking public health orders

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a church in southern Manitoba for potentially holding an illegal service Sunday.

The Church of God Restoration south of Steinbach posted a video on their Facebook page, captioning it as the live broadcast for Sunday, January 31, 2021.

In the video, a group of about 50 children can be seen singing songs without masks and not social distancing.

There are also other adults coming in and out of the video frame, also not wearing masks or social distancing.

The video starts with a man inviting people to come into the church.

“Scripture talks about how we should be gathering together and it seems like a lot of us haven’t been gathering for some time. This morning I think it’s time to celebrate our gathering,” the unidentified man said to the cheering crowd.

Another man comes on near the end of the service thanking members of the church for attending in person and in their cars.

“Thank the Lord we have our priorities straight, we know where our allegiance belongs to and let’s keep it that no matter which cost, it’s our responsibility as Christians first and foremost to follow God and that’s what we are determined to do.”

Global News has reached out to the church for comment but has yet to hear back.

The Church of God Restoration has already been slapped with at least one $5,000 fine, while minister Tiessen has been handed at least two $1,300 fines.

Previously the church has held drive-in services that were in violation of public health orders as well as in-person gatherings.

