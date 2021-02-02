Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

Coronavirus: B.C. government still processing more than 330K applications for recovery benefit

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 2, 2021 5:39 pm
Click to play video 'BC Recovery Benefit applicants frustrated by requests for additional information' BC Recovery Benefit applicants frustrated by requests for additional information
WATCH: After the BC Recovery Benefit website crashed Friday, the program is further frustrating some applicants who say they're being asked for more information including recent bills or bank statements which could delay their cash deposits. Grace Ke reports – Dec 21, 2020

The B.C. government said it is still processing more than 330,000 applications for the COVID-19 recovery benefit.

As of the end of day Friday, the Ministry of Finance has approved 1.3 million applications but 333,035 applications remain that have not been processed and required review, the government said.

They confirmed to Global News they have added additional staff and will add more if necessary to help process these applications.

Click to play video 'B.C. government under fire for delayed recovery benefit payments' B.C. government under fire for delayed recovery benefit payments
B.C. government under fire for delayed recovery benefit payments – Jan 13, 2021

On Jan. 13, there were about 500,000 outstanding applications.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The tax-free benefit provides up to $1,000 for eligible families earning $125,000 dollars or less per year, with a sliding scale up to $175,000. A $500 payout is also available for single people earning up to $62,500.

The ministry said as of Friday it has processed and approved 1.3 million applications, which represents nearly 1.8 million British Columbians.

Read more: Health minister apologizes for problems with B.C. Recovery Benefit applications

The government said for anyone who has been asked for additional details to “respond as soon as they can with their case number or confirmation number on each document requested.”

Up to 3.7 million British Columbians are eligible to receive the B.C. Recovery Benefit, according to the government.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirusbc coronavirusBC governmentBC COVID-19Bc Recovery BenefitBC Recovery Benefit updateBC Recovery Benefit applicationBC Recovery Benefit application deadlineBC Recovery Benefit not received
Flyers
More weekly flyers