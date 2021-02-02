Coronavirus: B.C. government still processing more than 330K applications for recovery benefit

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government said it is still processing more than 330,000 applications for the COVID-19 recovery benefit.

As of the end of day Friday, the Ministry of Finance has approved 1.3 million applications but 333,035 applications remain that have not been processed and required review, the government said.

They confirmed to Global News they have added additional staff and will add more if necessary to help process these applications.

On Jan. 13, there were about 500,000 outstanding applications.

The tax-free benefit provides up to $1,000 for eligible families earning $125,000 dollars or less per year, with a sliding scale up to $175,000. A $500 payout is also available for single people earning up to $62,500.

The ministry said as of Friday it has processed and approved 1.3 million applications, which represents nearly 1.8 million British Columbians.

The government said for anyone who has been asked for additional details to “respond as soon as they can with their case number or confirmation number on each document requested.”

Up to 3.7 million British Columbians are eligible to receive the B.C. Recovery Benefit, according to the government.