Confused about the new travel restrictions? Expert breaks it down

Send this page to someone via email

Last week, the Government of Canada announced new travel restrictions in the hope of limiting the spread of COVID-19, but many people are still left confused.

Vancouver-based travel expert, Claire Newell, recently joined The Morning Show to discuss current travel restrictions and what they mean for Canadians.

Newell says the mandatory 14-day quarantine for people entering Canada is still in effect.

Also, travellers seeking entry into Canada must continue to present the airline with a negative COVID-19 test at least 72 hours before departure.

Now, Newell says, people will have to take an additional COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, or a molecular test, when they land.

Story continues below advertisement

She adds that people will have to stay in a government-supervised hotel for up to three days at their own cost while awaiting the results.

“If you have a negative result, you can go home and complete the remainder of your 14-day quarantine, but you do need another test on day 10.”

If your COVID-19 test is positive, people will have to continue their quarantine in a government-supervised hotel or a hospital if necessary.

“The estimated cost on this is about $2,800 per person,” she says.

For people who refuse to stay in the hotels, Newell says it’s possible they can face a $750,000 fine or six months in prison.

It is still unclear when the new restrictions will come into effect since the federal government has yet to confirm a date.

4:04 Hotel industry could face further struggles for foreseeable future Hotel industry could face further struggles for foreseeable future

The Canadian government’s website says there are limited exceptions to the new travel restrictions.

Story continues below advertisement

People who might be exempt include: essential workers, people moving essential goods, those who live in trans-border communities and people receiving medical care non-related to COVID-19.

Since last weekend, airlines have suspended all flights to and from Mexico and Caribbean countries until April 30, 2021.

Newell says if you’re someone who has already booked a flight to those destinations, it’s likely your trip can be refunded — especially if you booked through Air Canada, WestJet, Transat and Sunwing.

She adds that the new restrictions have been the biggest blow by far to the travel industry since the beginning of the pandemic.

“It is absolutely devastating,” she says, adding the impact will be felt by everyone in the travel and tourism industry.

For more information on Canada’s new travel restrictions, watch the full video above.