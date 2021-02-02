New Brunswick’s top doctor confirms 3 cases of the new U.K. variant of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s top doctor confirmed 25 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday and said three cases of the new U.K. variant of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the province.

Dr. Jennifer Russell said at a COVID-19 briefing that two of the cases are in the Saint John region and one is in the Miramichi area — with two related to international travel and one to travel in Canada.

Russell says modelling shows if the more than 500 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in January had been the more easily spread variant, they could lead to more than 6,000 cases by the end of February.

She said conversations are ongoing at the provincial and national level on how to best contain the U.K. variant.

Premier Blaine Higgs, who was also at the briefing, said the province is introducing new travel restrictions and anyone entering the province must self-isolate for 14 days and if they do so in a home with others, all residents must also quarantine.

Higgs said that despite delays in supply, the province is committed to having all long-term care residents in New Brunswick vaccinated by March 31.

