Winter storm closes anglophone schools as up to 45 cm of snow forecast

A winter storm forecast to bring as much as 45 cm of snow has prompted schools in the anglophone school districts to be closed on Tuesday.

Schools in the Francophone South School District are also closed as of Tuesday morning.

The Université de Moncton campus is closed as a result of the storm while the NBCC Saint John and NBCC St. Andrews campuses are closed on Tuesday and all classes will be shifted online.

The City of Moncton has announced it will close city hall and all non-essential services as of noon.

Codiac Transpo will also begin to suspend service as of noon.

These movers say the roads are getting very slippery! @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/MgPIkodiy0 — Shelley Steeves – Global News (@SSteevesG) February 2, 2021

Heavy snow in northern New Brunswick

The storm is expected to arrive on Tuesday with Environment Canada issuing a snowfall or rainfall warning for almost all of the province.

Regions of the province could receive between 15 and 45 centimetres of snow, depending on the area, according to Environment Canada.

The northern parts of New Brunswick are expected to receive the largest amounts of snow, with 45 cm expected to fall throughout the day.

The snow is forecast to begin this afternoon and continue through to Wednesday morning.

With a combination of snow, rain and freezing rain expected throughout the day, please adjust your driving. Slow down, phone down and plenty of room for braking. Be safe. — Saint John Police (@saintjohnpolice) February 2, 2021

The snow could turn to ice pellets or be a mixture of snow or ice pellets through the afternoon.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” Environment Canada has warned.

Rain, wind forecast for southern N.B.

In the southern and central parts of the province, that mixture will eventually change over to rain Tuesday tonight.

The southern part of the province will see less snow than the north but between 10 mm and 25 mm of rain is forecast to fall before Wednesday morning.

Road conditions could change quickly with the snow, rain and freezing rain forecast for today. Pay attention while driving. — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) February 2, 2021

Only the area of St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County is under a special weather statement at this time.

Environment Canada is forecasting between 10 cm and 15 cm of snow with between 10 mm and 15 mm of rain also forecast.

The rain will be accompanied by gusts of wind measuring up to 90 km/h.

As of 10:30 a.m., there are no power outages in the province.

However, that could change as the system develops.