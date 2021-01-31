Menu

Canada

Nasty winter storm headed for the Atlantic region on Tuesday: Environment Canada

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2021 1:48 pm
Environment Canada is warning almost all of Atlantic Canada to brace for a nasty storm on Tuesday.

Special weather statements have been issued for all four provinces, though Labrador is expected to escape the storm’s wrath.

Up to 30 centimetres of snow and 30 millimetres of rain is expected in northern New Brunswick, where gusts are predicted to reach up to 90 kilometres per hour along parts of the coast.

Between five and 20 centimetres of snow is expected in Nova Scotia, though the snow is expected to change to rain and freezing rain on Tuesday night, with winds gusting at up to 100 kilometres per hour along the coast.

Residents of Prince Edward Island can expect between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow, up to 20 millimetres of rain and gusts reaching 90 kilometres per hour.

The storm is expected to reach Newfoundland on Tuesday night, delivering significant snow, ice pellets, rain and strong winds until Thursday afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
