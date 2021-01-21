Menu

Politics

Number of Atlantic Canadians over 75 will double in 20 years, posing health-care challenges

By Staff The Canadian Press
HALIFAX – A new study says the number of seniors in Atlantic Canada will increase by 32 per cent over the next 20 years, putting added pressure on the region’s health-care system.

The study released Thursday by the Atlantic Provinces Economic Council says the most rapid growth will be among older seniors.

Read more: Halifax rated Canada’s second fastest growing municipality

Policy analyst Fred Bergman says the number of Atlantic Canadians aged 75 and older will double by 2040.

The independent think tank says these changes in demographic patterns will have significant implications for the region’s economy.

Atlantic Canada’s population is already the oldest in Canada.

By 2040, the council says there will be three seniors for every two young people in the region.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
