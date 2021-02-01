Menu

Crime

Police investigating death of injured man found on Cape Breton sidewalk

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2021 7:31 am
A man died after being fund injured on a sidewalk in Dominion, N.S.
A man died after being fund injured on a sidewalk in Dominion, N.S. Marieke Walsh/Global News File

Police in Cape Breton are investigating the death of a man found injured early Sunday on a sidewalk in Dominion.

Cape Breton Regional Police say the 42-year-old man was found on Mitchell Avenue after police were dispatched to the area at 8:30 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead a short time after.

Read more: P.E.I. pedestrian struck by vehicle dies in hospital: Summerside police

Investigators say the cause of the man’s death had yet to be determined.

The police force’s major crime unit has been called in to investigate.

An autopsy has also been ordered.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2021.

Audio recordings detail RCMP search for Nova Scotia gunman
