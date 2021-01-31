Menu

P.E.I. pedestrian struck by vehicle dies in hospital: Summerside police

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2021 4:43 pm
Police in western Prince Edward Island are investigating a pedestrian-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a 59-year-old woman.

Summerside police say the woman was initially listed in critical condition on Friday after she was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot off Granville Street.

The woman died Saturday morning.

Read more: P.E.I. man faces possible firearms and threats charges after standoff Sunday

Police say the woman’s family asked that her name not be released to the public.

Investigators say speed, alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision, which was reported around 5 p.m.

As the collision is still under investigation, police are asking anyone with information to call the Summerside Police Service.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
