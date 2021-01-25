Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

P.E.I. man faces possible firearms and threats charges after standoff Sunday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2021 12:36 pm
RCMP badge.
RCMP badge. Global News

NAIL POND, P.E.I. – Police in Prince Edward Island say charges are possible after a complaint of a man with a firearm uttering threats in a home in Nail Pond, near the western tip of the province.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Troy Maclean says police were called early Sunday morning by a family member who said the young man was uttering threats to himself, the family member and any police who intervened.

Read more: Alberta man charged with failing to self-isolate in Corner Brook, N.L.

Area residents were advised to shelter in place.

Trending Stories

Police began negotiations and the man finally surrendered peacefully shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday.

Maclean says the home was searched and three firearms were seized.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Dartmouth assault sends man to hospital with life-threatening head injuries

He says charges concerning firearms offences and uttering threats are being investigated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CrimeRCMPPrince Edward IslandStandoffP.E.I.Nail PondPrince Edward Island P.E.I.
Flyers
More weekly flyers