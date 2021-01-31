1 dead, ‘several’ seriously injured after 3-vehicle crash near Cambridge: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a person has died and serious injuries have been reported after a three-vehicle crash near Cambridge Sunday afternoon.

Police posted a notification on the service’s Twitter account just after 5:50 p.m. to say there was a collision at the corner of Shouldice Side Road and Spragues Road in North Dumfries.

However, just after 8 p.m., an update said someone died.

“Several others taken to hospital with serious injuries,” the update said.

Officers put up emergency road closure barricades surrounding a large part of the rural scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the immediate area will likely be closed for an extended period of time.

One person has been pronounced deceased as a result of this collision. Several others taken to hospital with serious injuries. Roads will be closed for several hours. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/z29hjDRyIe — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) February 1, 2021

— With Files from Katrina Ramlochan