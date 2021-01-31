Menu

Canada

1 dead, ‘several’ seriously injured after 3-vehicle crash near Cambridge: police

By Nick Westoll Global News
The scene of where 1 person has died as a result of a three vehicle collision.
The scene of where 1 person has died as a result of a three vehicle collision. Andrew Collins/Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a person has died and serious injuries have been reported after a three-vehicle crash near Cambridge Sunday afternoon.

Police posted a notification on the service’s Twitter account just after 5:50 p.m. to say there was a collision at the corner of Shouldice Side Road and Spragues Road in North Dumfries.

However, just after 8 p.m., an update said someone died.

“Several others taken to hospital with serious injuries,” the update said.

Officers put up emergency road closure barricades surrounding a large part of the rural scene.

Police said the immediate area will likely be closed for an extended period of time.

— With Files from Katrina Ramlochan

