Crime

Quebec provincial police investigating after two die in house fire in Joliette

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2021 3:09 pm
Firefighters rescued the man and woman from the burning home, but they were brought to hospital in critical condition and later died.
Firefighters rescued the man and woman from the burning home, but they were brought to hospital in critical condition and later died. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

Quebec provincial police are investigating after a couple in their 60s died in a house fire northeast of Montreal on Saturday.

Firefighters rescued the man and woman from the burning home, but they were brought to hospital in critical condition and later died.

Emergency responders were called just after 4 a.m. on Saturday about a single-family home on fire in Joliette, Que., about 75 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

A provincial police spokeswoman says the cause of the fire remain unknown as of Sunday morning, but technicians will analyze the scene.

Police and the coroner’s office are collaborating in the investigation.

The identity of the victims has not been released.

Click to play video 'Day of remembrance in Quebec mosque attack a first step, experts say' Day of remembrance in Quebec mosque attack a first step, experts say
Day of remembrance in Quebec mosque attack a first step, experts say
© 2021 The Canadian Press
