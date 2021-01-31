Quebec provincial police investigating after two die in house fire in Joliette

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police are investigating after a couple in their 60s died in a house fire northeast of Montreal on Saturday.

Firefighters rescued the man and woman from the burning home, but they were brought to hospital in critical condition and later died.

Emergency responders were called just after 4 a.m. on Saturday about a single-family home on fire in Joliette, Que., about 75 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

A provincial police spokeswoman says the cause of the fire remain unknown as of Sunday morning, but technicians will analyze the scene.

Police and the coroner’s office are collaborating in the investigation.

The identity of the victims has not been released.

