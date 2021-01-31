26-year-old dead after shooting in Montreal North: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old man has died after being shot in the upper body in Montreal North early Saturday evening.

Montreal police say the shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Martial Street when the male victim was approached by a group of men and suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Authorities found the victim laying on the ground and rushed him to hospital in critical condition, where he died later on Sunday morning.

Police say the suspects fled the scene before their arrival.

Officials say the victim was known to authorities. No suspects have yet been identified and the motive behind the incident is unknown, according to police.

The investigation has been transferred to the Montreal police major crimes unit.

This is the city’s third homicide of 2021.

A second shooting occurred later in the evening on Saturday, when a 20-year-old was shot on Gouin Boulevard in Rivière-des-Prairies (RDP).

The second shooting happened at around 7 p.m. The male victim was brought to hospital and is in stable condition

Authorities say the man was shot while in his vehicle by someone in another car that then fled the scene.

Police say it is too soon for them to link both crimes.

