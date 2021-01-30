Police investigating body found on Montreal’s south shore, call death ‘suspicious’

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death after a man’s body was discovered in a park in Longueuil on Saturday morning.

Longueuil police (SPAL) say the man’s body was reported at 10:30 a.m. in Michel-Chartrand Park on Montreal’s south shore. Officers say the body was found by someone walking through the park.

Officers say the man’s body showed signs of violence. The victim’s age is unknown.

READ MORE: Woman dead after being stabbed multiple times in upper body: Montreal police

Officials are asking that people stay away from the park as a large perimeter has been set up for the investigation.

Police are also asking anyone who may have witnessed anything in the area to call 911.

Story continues below advertisement

Authorities say they have no suspects or witnesses at this time.