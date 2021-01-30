Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating body found on Montreal’s south shore, call death ‘suspicious’

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Officers say the victim's body had tracings of violence and his age is unknown.
Officers say the victim's body had tracings of violence and his age is unknown. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death after a man’s body was discovered in a park in Longueuil on Saturday morning.

Longueuil police (SPAL) say the man’s body was reported at 10:30 a.m. in Michel-Chartrand Park on Montreal’s south shore. Officers say the body was found by someone walking through the park.

Officers say the man’s body showed signs of violence. The victim’s age is unknown.

READ MORE: Woman dead after being stabbed multiple times in upper body: Montreal police

Officials are asking that people stay away from the park as a large perimeter has been set up for the investigation.

Trending Stories

Police are also asking anyone who may have witnessed anything in the area to call 911.

Story continues below advertisement

Authorities say they have no suspects or witnesses at this time.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Legault says ‘most measures’ will remain after Feb. 8' Coronavirus: Legault says ‘most measures’ will remain after Feb. 8
Coronavirus: Legault says ‘most measures’ will remain after Feb. 8

 

CrimePoliceHomicideMontrealInvestigationLongueuilSouth ShoreDead BodySPALMichel-Chartrand Park
Flyers
More weekly flyers