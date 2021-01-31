Menu

Health

More than 1,500 COVID-19 violations found at B.C. workplaces so far

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 31, 2021 3:33 pm
Click to play video 'Calls for B.C. to buy into Canadian Shield approach to reduce new COVID-19 cases' Calls for B.C. to buy into Canadian Shield approach to reduce new COVID-19 cases
A group of academics and policy experts says it's time for B.C. to mount a massive push to crush COVID-19 transmission to as close to zero as possible and as Kristen Robinson reports, the 'Canadian Shield' strategy recommends potential lockdowns and making international travel essential only.

WorkSafeBC says it has issued 1,553 orders for workplace health and safety violations found while conducting COVID-19 safety plan inspections.

The agency has performed 21,813 such workplace inspections.

Read more: One arrested, $17K in fines issued at Vancouver penthouse allegedly hosting ‘makeshift nightclub’

The service sector, including hotels, restaurants, gyms, film sets and hair salons, saw the most inspections, at 8,105, resulting in 470 orders.

It was followed by construction, with 4,637 inspections and 373 orders, and trade — including retail and wholesale operations, supermarkets and service stations — with 4,568 inspections and 325 orders.

Inspections can be scheduled or unscheduled, and on-site or remote.

The agency said remote inspections, which are conducted by phone or videoconference and may be a followup to an on-site inspection, were more common at the start of the pandemic and currently account for about one in five inspections.

According to WorkSafeBC, orders may include direction to improve COVID-19 safety plans and protocols.

Read more: Why experts say B.C. should get as close to ‘COVID-zero’ as possible

In the case of continued non-compliance, other enforcement measures such as citations may be issued.

WorkSafeBC said it was targeting environments with the highest risk for possible infection.

That includes places where it’s hard to maintain physical distance, where workers interact with many people, frequently touch shared surfaces, or have seen prior transmission.

