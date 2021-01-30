Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Out-of-bounds snowboarders rescued off Mount Seymour

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 30, 2021 4:49 pm
North Shore Rescue volunteers escort a pair of rescued out-of-bounds snowboarders to safety Friday night.
North Shore Rescue volunteers escort a pair of rescued out-of-bounds snowboarders to safety Friday night. Global News

A pair of out-of-bounds snowboarders are thanking rescue crews who plucked them from a dangerous slope on Mount Seymour on Friday night.

The duo had taken one of the last rides up the ski hill’s upper chair, but cut off the ski run and kept going in the wrong direction, towards an area known as Suicide Gully.

Read more: Special avalanche warning issued for B.C.’s South Coast

“They left the ski area boundary, and that was their big mistake,” North Shore Rescue search manager Greg Miller said.

“They were in a really bad situation. … Our teams had to do some very delicate route finding in order to get down to them without putting themselves in danger.”

Click to play video 'Out of bounds snowboarder injured in avalanche on Cypress Mountain' Out of bounds snowboarder injured in avalanche on Cypress Mountain
Out of bounds snowboarder injured in avalanche on Cypress Mountain

The rescue came days after Avalanche Canada issued a special warning about treacherous conditions in the North Shore Mountains.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A recent cold snap, combined with new snow, has created a dangerous snow layer that can result in easily triggered avalanches, the agency said.

Read more: North Shore Rescue accidentally finds lost hikers on first-ever night-vision test flight

Miller said that risk, combined with poor visibility, means anyone heading into the mountians should take extra care.

Anyone who is headed into the backcountry is reminded to check local avalanche forecasts, and ensure they have the proper equipment — including a beacon, probe and shovel — and that they know how to use them.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RescueavalancheNorth Shore RescueAvalanche CanadaAvalanche Riskavalanche dangermount seymour rescueseymour rescuesnowboard rescuesnowboarders rescued
Flyers
More weekly flyers