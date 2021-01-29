Menu

Crime

$10K reward offered in search for Guelph bank robber: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 29, 2021 4:04 pm
Guelph police are searching for a suspect following two armed bank robberies.
Guelph police are searching for a suspect following two armed bank robberies. Supplied

Guelph police say a $10,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in two bank robberies.

They happened in the area of Stone Road and Scottsdale Drive on Dec. 2, 2020, and Jan. 8, 2021.

Police said in each hold-up, the man walked into the bank and pulled out the same gun from his backpack.

During the first robbery, he was wearing a black jacket, grey hooded shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He was carrying a grey and black backpack.

The second time, he was wearing a black jacket, black hooded shirt, black pants and black shoes. He was carrying a beige or tan backpack.

In both, he demanded money from the employees and fled the area with cash. No one was injured in either robbery.

Police didn’t identify the banks and its unclear if the same bank was robbed twice.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately five-foot-six to five-foot-nine, medium build, between 30-50 years old.

The Canadian Bankers Association is putting up the reward money, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7162. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

