Guelph police investigate armed bank robbery

Guelph police say a bank in the city’s south end was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at around 4 p.m. near Stone and Edinburgh roads.

Police said a man walked into the bank, pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the teller, who complied.

No one was injured during the robbery and it’s not known how much money the suspect made off with.

The man is described as 30 to 40 years old and five-foot-six to five-foot-nine with a medium build. He was wearing dark-coloured clothing and carrying a dark-coloured backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7162 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

