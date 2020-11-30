Menu

Crime

Truck driver ran away from crash on Guelph’s Hanlon Expressway: OPP

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 30, 2020 2:36 pm
OPP say two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Wellington County OPP are alleging that a transport truck driver ran away from the scene of a crash on the Hanlon Expressway in Guelph on Sunday night.

The three-vehicle crash happened in the northbound lanes at Kortright Road at around 5 p.m. with police reporting that the truck rear-ended another vehicle, causing a chain-reaction crash.

OPP say the 25-year-old driver of the transport truck then ran from the scene and was arrested nearby by Guelph police.

He was then turned over to provincial police as the Hanlon Expressway is within their jurisdiction.

Two people in one of the vehicles were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Dilpreet Singh, of Brampton, has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and two counts of failing to stop at the scene of a crash.

He will make a court appearance in Guelph on Jan. 8.

The crash caused a full closure of the Hanlon Expressway on Sunday night.

Wellington County OPP say investigators are still looking for witnesses. They are asked to call 1-888-310-1122.

