Spitting leads to assault charges in Guelph road rage investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say two women have been charged with assault after allegedly spitting in the face of another woman in a north-end parking lot on Friday night.

The incident happened near Woodlawn Road and Woolwich Street at around 9:10 p.m. in what police described as a case of road rage.

It started after one vehicle almost hit another vehicle as it was backing out of a parking spot.

Police said a woman in the passenger seat of the reversing vehicle rolled down her window and told the two women in the other car that they needed to be careful.

The two women got out of their vehicle, approached the victim’s window and they both spit in her face, police said in a news release on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

A fight erupted between the three women with police saying the woman who was spat on ended up being thrown to the grown.

It was eventually broken up after a man driving the reversing vehicle separated everyone and drove away with the victim.

1:59 Anti-mask confrontation at Penticton liquor store caught on surveillance video Anti-mask confrontation at Penticton liquor store caught on surveillance video

Police said the alleged spitters then began following the car around the city.

Guelph police were called and an arrest was made about 20 minutes later near Eramosa Road and Woolwich Street.

A 27-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman were both charged with assault.

They will make a court appearance in February.

Advertisement