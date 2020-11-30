Menu

Crime

Barn fire north of Guelph considered suspicious: OPP

By Matt Carty Global News
OPP say a barn was found fully engulfed in flames on Sunday night near Guelph.
OPP say a barn was found fully engulfed in flames on Sunday night near Guelph. OPP / Supplied

Wellington County OPP say a massive barn fire on the northern outskirts of Guelph on Sunday night is considered suspicious.

Firefighters from at least three stations in the city were called to the blaze off of Highway 6 just after 7 p.m. Assistance was also provided by Centre Wellington and Guelph-Eramosa fire departments.

Police said the barn was fully engulfed in flames and is considered a total loss, though a damage estimate was not provided.

Read more: 6 residents escape Guelph house fire thanks to smoke alarms

There were not any animals in the barn, which was being used to store straw and farm equipment, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not known as of Monday morning, but police said it is considered suspicious and still under investigation.

