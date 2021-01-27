85-year-old woman confronts burglar inside her Guelph home: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say an 85-year-old woman is shaken but not injured after she confronted a burglar inside her north-end home on Monday.

The woman woke up at around 5:30 a.m. to the sound of a window being smashed at her home near Woodlawn and Victoria roads, police said in a news release.

The service explained that she left her bedroom and found a man coming out of her bathroom carrying a tire iron.

Police were dispatched but the suspect ran out the front door, which had its window broken.

Officers did not make an arrest and no theft was reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7326. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

