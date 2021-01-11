Guelph police release photos of bank robbery suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police have released photos of a suspect following an armed bank robbery in the city’s south end on Friday evening.

Officers were called to a branch near Stone Road and Scottsdale Drive at around 5:20 p.m.

Police said the suspect showed a gun and demanded money from employees before getting away. It’s unclear how much money the man took and no injuries were reported in the robbery.

The suspect is described as caucasian with an average build, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black boots and carrying a tan-coloured backpack. He was also wearing a mask to cover his face.

Police are asking the public not to approach the man as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Along with any information into the investigation, investigators are asking people in the area to review home security or dash-cam video from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Police can be reached at 519-824-1212 ext. 7336 and anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

