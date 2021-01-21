Impaired driver arrested after getting lost in Guelph townhouse complex: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 30-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after he got lost in a townhouse complex early Thursday.

Officers were called to the area of Gordon Street and Arkell Road at around 12:15 a.m. after someone called to report a vehicle that could not locate the exit.

Police said the caller also believed that the driver may be impaired.

When officers arrived, the driver admitted to drinking alcohol earlier in the evening and then failed a breathalyzer test, police said.

The service added that the man’s driver’s licence was already suspended for street racing and he was also charged with driving with a suspended licence.

Along with the charges, the man’s licence was suspended for another 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

