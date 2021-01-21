Menu

Crime

Impaired driver arrested after getting lost in Guelph townhouse complex: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 21, 2021 10:47 am
Guelph police charged a 30-year-old man with impaired driving.
Guelph police charged a 30-year-old man with impaired driving. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 30-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after he got lost in a townhouse complex early Thursday.

Officers were called to the area of Gordon Street and Arkell Road at around 12:15 a.m. after someone called to report a vehicle that could not locate the exit.

Police said the caller also believed that the driver may be impaired.

Guelph woman defrauded out of $9,000 in Bitcoin scam, police say

When officers arrived, the driver admitted to drinking alcohol earlier in the evening and then failed a breathalyzer test, police said.

The service added that the man’s driver’s licence was already suspended for street racing and he was also charged with driving with a suspended licence.

Along with the charges, the man’s licence was suspended for another 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

