7 COVID-19-related deaths, 328 new cases reported in Saskatchewan

Seven COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan on Friday.

Officials said three deaths were in the Regina zone — two people aged 80 or older and a person in their 70s.

Two other people in their 70s also died — one in the Saskatoon zone and the other in the northwest.

The other deaths were a person in their 50s from the northeast and one aged 80 or older from the northwest.

Saskatchewan has now reported 292 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Also on Friday, the province reported 328 new coronavirus cases, raising the overall total to 23,366 cases.

The majority of the cases are in the Saskatoon zone (90), Regina (58) and the far northwest (30).

New cases were also reported in the far north-central (3), far northeast (16), northwest (27), north-central (26), northeast (13), central-west (9), central-east (25), southwest (1), south-central (3) and southeast (19).

Officials said eight new cases have pending residence information.

The seven-day average of new cases is 247 — 20.1 new cases per 100,000 population.

Another 300 recoveries were reported, bring total recoveries to 20,575.

The province said 2,499 cases are considered active.

The number of people currently hospitalized is 218, with 33 people in intensive care.

Health officials said 3,100 tests were processed in the province on Thursday, bringing overall tests processed to 503,143.

Vaccine distribution

Vaccine distribution in Saskatchewan is being adjusted by health officials due to a reduction in the number of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines being received over the next four weeks.

Officials said the bulk of the doses being received in the next month need to be used for second-dose requirements and some communities slated for first doses will see delays.

Swift Current and Regina had been scheduled for vaccine delivery next week for first dose administration to priority groups, but officials said those, too, will be rescheduled.

Health officials said 308 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Thursday, bringing total vaccinations to 35,091.

